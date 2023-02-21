Major Disaster Declarations Approved for Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe to supplement tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms and snowstorm from Dec. 12-25, 2022.

Federal funding is available to the tribes and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Federal funding is also available for snow assistance for 48 hours, either during or immediate to the incident period.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

FEMA has named Alana B. Kuhn as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the tribal nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.