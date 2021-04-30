Man Accused of Starting Deadly California Wildfire to Cover Up Homicide

The Solano County Sheriff’s Department has accused a man of starting the Markley Fire that killed two people.

Vacaville resident Victor Serriteno was arrested back in September after the body of a missing woman was found in Stebbins Cold Canyon. He has been in police custody ever since.

Wednesday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Department says he is to blame for the Markley Fire that happened in the summer of 2020. It’s just one of several wildfires that made up the devastating LNU complex

