National Wildfire Coordinating Group Standards for M–2002 Fire Shelters Updated

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) has updated its Standards for M-2002 Fire Shelters, PMS 411. This updated version was retitled and is now available exclusively through an interactive web portal.

The PMS 411 web portal includes 10 sections, each explaining a different part of the fire shelter, training for its use and the use of the fire shelter on the fireline. Much of the content remains unchanged from the previous version.

The NWCG encourages:

New and experienced firefighters to use the new PMS 411 web portal as part of a comprehensive fire shelter training program that includes facilitated discussions and hands-on training.

Anyone required to carry a fire shelter to read, understand and practice the recommendations provided before going on a fireline.

Read more at USFA