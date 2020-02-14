OPM Issues Further Coronavirus Guidance to Agencies

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has released additional guidance to assist agencies and employees in responding to any concerns about exposure to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The memo provides information on various human resources (HR) flexibilities that agencies and employees may use during periods when employees are subject to quarantine or isolation in connection with 2019-nCoV.

OPM has convened a working group of key agencies to determine what HR guidance is needed in response to 2019-nCoV. OPM will continue to coordinate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the agency working group to identify federal workforce impacts, direct agencies to the latest information on 2019-nCoV, and provide agencies with any necessary guidance on HR flexibilities and authorities.

Agencies are strongly encouraged to monitor the CDC 2019-nCoV website for updates.

