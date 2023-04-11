President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides on March 3-4.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Hopkins, Hickman, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Powell, Robertson, Rockcastle, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Myra M. Shird has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of ongoing damage assessments.

