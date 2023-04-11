41.9 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency PreparednessFEMA

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky

By Homeland Security Today
(FEMA)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides on March 3-4.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Hopkins, Hickman, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Powell, Robertson, Rockcastle, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. 

Myra M. Shird has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of ongoing damage assessments.

Read more at FEMA

Previous articleBiden-⁠Harris Administration Announces Strengthened Approach to Crack Down on Illicit Fentanyl Supply Chains
Next articleDOD Study Shows Subcontractors Do Not Receive Same Benefits as Prime Contractors
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals