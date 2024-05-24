66.7 F
Emergency Preparedness

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Texas

FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Texas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding beginning on April 26, 2024 and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker Counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Benjamin Abbott has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

