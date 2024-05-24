66.7 F
Emergency Preparedness

Wildfire Survivors Can Get Free Legal Advice at May 25 Workshop

(iStock Photo)

As Maui wildfire survivors encounter unexpected issues such as return of security deposits, eviction notices, illegal rent increases or appealing a FEMA decision, attorneys will be available to provide free counseling and advice.

The Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi will hold a workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.mSaturday, May 25, at the J. Walter Cameron Center, Conference Rooms 1 and 2, 95 Mahalani St., Wailuku. If you are facing legal issues resulting from the August wildfires and cannot afford your own lawyer, attorneys will be at the workshop to help you.

Attorneys can:

  • Help you prepare appeal letters and supporting documents to submit to FEMA for review of your application for disaster assistance.
  • Offer advice on how to replace documents you lost in the fires.
  • Draft or review court forms or other legal documents.
  • Make phone calls on your behalf to the state or community service agencies.

At the workshop, you can meet with FEMA specialists, American Red Cross representatives and community organizations that can help you identify new resources to meet your long-term recovery needs.

Read more here.

