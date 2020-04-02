A Department of Health employee trains New York Army National Guard Soldiers to register people on iPads at a drive-through COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center in Glenn Island Park, New Rochelle, Mar. 14, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

Protective Gear in National Stockpile Is Nearly Depleted, DHS Officials Say

The government’s emergency stockpile of respirator masks, gloves and other medical supplies is running low and is nearly exhausted due to the coronavirus outbreak, leaving the Trump administration and the states to compete for personal protective equipment in a freewheeling global marketplace rife with profiteering and price-gouging, according to Department of Homeland Security officials involved in the frantic acquisition effort.

As coronavirus hot spots flare from coast to coast, the demand for safety equipment — also known as personal protective equipment (PPE) — is both immediate and widespread, with health officials, hospital executives and governors saying that their shortages are critical and that health-care workers are putting their lives at risk while trying to help the surging number of patients.

Two DHS officials said the stores kept in the Department of Health and Human Services’ Strategic National Stockpile are nearly gone.

