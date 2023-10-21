58.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 21, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEducation and TrainingEmergency Preparedness

Residents of Earthquake Zones ‘drop, cover and hold on’ During Annual ShakeOut Quake Drill

By Homeland Security Today

People ducked under desks and tables in California and other earthquake-prone areas around the world for an annual drill held Thursday to practice ways to stay safe during quakes.

Up and down the U.S. West Coast, the ShakeOut drill began at 10:19 a.m. PDT with a test alert from the region’s ShakeAlert earthquake warning system that popped onto cellphone screens.

For many, it was the second alert of the day after an errant predawn message hit some phones with a voice message announcing the test. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was likely due to a mix-up in time zones set in the test alert system.

Read the rest of the story from Federal News Network here.

Previous articleSpyware is Being Spread via fake Natural Disaster Alerts
Next articleBiden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $2 Billion in Available Funding to Increase Climate Resilience Nationwide
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights