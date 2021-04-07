SafePlaceSelfie Campaign Reminds People to Plan for Dangerous Weather

It’s a Monday morning and you’re in your office, sitting at your desk and drinking your first cup of coffee. The entire ground begins to shake beneath you. Someone shouts, “Earthquake!”

Do you know what to do? Where to go? How to stay safe?

The National Weather Service created the #SafePlaceSelfie campaign to remind us to plan for moments like this. While predicting the path of a hurricane or winter storm is possible, many natural hazards can occur with less time to prepare. That’s why it’s important to have a plan in place — and safe locations identified — before dangerous weather hits.

On April 7 at 11:11 a.m. local time, FEMA joined the National Weather Service for #SelfPlaceSelfie day. We encourage everyone to participate by posting a selfie taken in a safe place. Share with your friends where you would go if you needed to take shelter!

When planning your safe place selfie, consider these steps:

Step 1: Identify Common Hazards in Your Area

Think about the hazards that can happen where you live, work or visit. These could be frequent hazards like lightning, flash flooding or extreme heat. Or, they could be rare but high-impact hazards, such as a tsunami.

Maybe your most common hazards aren’t weather events. Where is your safe space during wildfires, earthquakes, or even rough surf and rip currents?

Step 2: Get Creative with Your Plan

Get the whole family involved in the creative process. Do you have young children, or a pet? What is your plan to protect them?

You can also think beyond just a physical location. Your safe spot may be anywhere you have access to lifesaving warnings through technology like the NOAA Weather Radio or FEMA app. It could also be how close you are to safety, such as swimming near lifeguard stands.

Step 3: Challenge Others to Post a Safe Place Selfie

Encouraging others to participate could help others stay safe. Ask your friends where their safe place from natural hazards is and like and share posts to spread awareness on social media.

Knowing where to go if a disaster strikes can minimize hesitation and help you make good decisions to ensure the safety of yourself, your family and your pets.

For more information on how to make a plan, visit Ready.gov. For more information on the Safe Place Selfie Campaign, visit the National Weather Service website.

