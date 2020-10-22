The Glass Fire on Sept. 27, 2020, in California’s Napa County. (CAL FIRE LNU/Twitter)

Severe Burn Damage from California Wildfires Seen from Space

New satellite imagery of California reveals not just the extent of its wildfire damage, but the depth of the loss.

The maps derived from the satellite data show how far two major fires spread as well as how badly each region burned. Darker colors represent near-complete loss — charred landscapes with little to no living vegetation left. Lighter tan regions represent areas where the fire was severe, but some trees and plants still survive.

The satellite data was collected by Landsat 8 on Sept. 26, during a clear day after weeks of smoke that blanketed the Bay Area.

Read more at Space.com

