Two Fire Departments in Georgia Use DLA Disposition Services to Breathe Easier

Georgia’s volunteer fire departments in Taliaferro and Warren counties have expanded their operational capabilities, thanks to the DoD Firefighter Property Program and the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services.

This collaborative effort, involving DLA Disposition Services, the US Forest Service, and state forestry agencies, grants firefighters access to surplus Department of Defense Department equipment, enabling them to acquire firefighting and emergency service resources.

Nathan Cranata, a ranger with the Georgia Forestry Commission, said one of his duties with GFC is to screen property available through the program.

