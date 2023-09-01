78.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 1, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency PreparednessFirst Responders

Two Fire Departments in Georgia Use DLA Disposition Services to Breathe Easier

This collaborative effort, involving DLA Disposition Services, the US Forest Service, and state forestry agencies, grants firefighters access to surplus Department of Defense Department equipment.

By Homeland Security Today
Taliaferro County Fire Department conducts a controlled burn on an abandoned house. Burns like this are used as an opportunity for firefighters to train in a “controlled” environment. This controlled burn was the first test of the department's “new to them” mobile Cascade Systems. The system refills firefighters' air tanks; being mobile it allows the department to refill on site instead of the air tanks having to be taken back to the station to be filled. (Taliaferro FD)

Georgia’s volunteer fire departments in Taliaferro and Warren counties have expanded their operational capabilities, thanks to the DoD Firefighter Property Program and the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services.

This collaborative effort, involving DLA Disposition Services, the US Forest Service, and state forestry agencies, grants firefighters access to surplus Department of Defense Department equipment, enabling them to acquire firefighting and emergency service resources.

Nathan Cranata, a ranger with the Georgia Forestry Commission, said one of his duties with GFC is to screen property available through the program.

Read more at DLA

Previous articleInnovative Partnership Transforms Critical DLA System
Next articleDLA’s Director of Small Business Programs Dwight Deneal Named Vice Chair of Federal Council
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals