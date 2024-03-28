The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal mission on Maui reached an important milestone on March 15, 2024. Under the management and supervision of USACE, contractors completed the removal of vessel debris from 80 fire-damaged vessels received from the U.S. Coast Guard.

USACE provided oversight for vessel debris removal operations under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment. This was part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.

“The vessel debris removal process required several steps,” said Office Engineer Nicole Wojcik, USACE Emergency Field Office in West Maui. “Prior to USACE accepting the vessels, the EPA and USCG removed hazardous materials and diesel from the fuel tanks, followed by the Coast Guard staging the retrieved vessels in a yard so the contractor could begin their part of the operation.”

