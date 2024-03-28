47.6 F
Emergency Preparedness

USACE Completes Vessel Debris Removal Operations, Reaches Major Milestone

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors remove a submarine during vessel debris removal operations near the harbor in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 18, 2024. The submarine was one of the fleet of commercial tourist submarines for citizens and tourists to view marine life around Maui. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal mission on Maui reached an important milestone on March 15, 2024. Under the management and supervision of USACE, contractors completed the removal of vessel debris from 80 fire-damaged vessels received from the U.S. Coast Guard.

USACE provided oversight for vessel debris removal operations under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment. This was part of a coordinated effort with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.

“The vessel debris removal process required several steps,” said Office Engineer Nicole Wojcik, USACE Emergency Field Office in West Maui. “Prior to USACE accepting the vessels, the EPA and USCG removed hazardous materials and diesel from the fuel tanks, followed by the Coast Guard staging the retrieved vessels in a yard so the contractor could begin their part of the operation.”

Read the rest of the story at the U.S. Army official site, here.

