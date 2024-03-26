38.1 F
Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion to Oust Mike Johnson as House Passes $1.2trn Spending Package

The House reaches a two-thirds majority reached to pass spending package – 286 voted in favour and 134 voted against while the Senate votes 74-24

House passes last-minute $1.2 trillion spending bill to avoid shutdown on Friday 22nd March 2024.

Marjorie Taylor Greene initiated the process to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson as the US House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown despite the objections of conservatives like the Georgia Republican who support former president Donald Trump.

Ms Greene filed a motion to vacate the speaker as the House was still voting on the spending agreement.

A two-thirds majority was reached to pass the spending package – 286 voted in favour and 134 voted against.

Read the rest of the story at Independent, here.

