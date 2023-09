The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial will be temporarily closed to the public from Sunday, September 10, 5:00 a.m. EDT through Monday, September 11, 2:00 p.m. EDT, with the exception of any victims’ families, due to set-up and break-down activities in support of the annual September 11th Observance Ceremony.

Surviving family members of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks who would like to visit the memorial during this time are encouraged to contact the Pentagon Special Events Office.

