GSA Launches IT Acquisition University

The U.S. General Services Administration today announced the launch of its new online training solution for professionals in the world of government IT acquisition, the IT Acquisition University (ITAU). Created by the IT and acquisition experts in GSA’s Information Technology Category, ITAU gives users access to easily digestible and relevant content ranging from cloud migration to use of GSA contracts.

ITAU is an on-demand training platform for federal IT project managers and acquisition professionals interested in learning about innovation, emerging technology, or other IT developments that impact modernization and acquisition projects. Hosted on GSA’s Acquisition Gateway, ITAU offers training on such topics as cybersecurity, cloud migration, and federal IT modernization. Many of the available sessions in ITAU provide Continuous Learning Points (CLP) needed to maintain various professional certifications.

“The federal IT market is evolving at unprecedented speed,” said GSA’s Information Technology Category, Acting Assistant Commissioner, Laura Stanton. “New innovations and emerging technology are introduced and deployed rapidly, and it can be difficult for IT acquisition professionals to keep pace with the latest innovations, maintain various certifications and CLP requirements, while also focusing on day-to-day work. We hope the wider federal acquisition community will take advantage of this new and exciting tool.”

While much of the portal is publicly accessible, some content is restricted as government only. ITAU will eventually offer live webinars from GSA’s experts in IT and acquisition.

Visit GSA’s IT Acquisition University today.

Read more at GSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)