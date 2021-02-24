GSA’s Second-Generation IT (2GIT) Governmentwide BPA Streamlines Process for Buying IT Products

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the re-awarding of its 2nd Generation Information Technology (2GIT) Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) to more than 70 industry partners, which includes more than 50 small businesses. The BPAs have an estimated value of $5.5 billion over five years, and are available for use by all agencies across the federal government. The 2GIT solution is a reliable, flexible, fast and efficient way to obtain best-value solutions for complex IT hardware requirements.

“2GIT will deliver great value across the federal government. It serves as an example of GSA developing IT solutions that cater to agencies’ current and future requirements with supply chain risk management as a key feature,” said GSA Assistant Commissioner of Information Technology Category Laura Stanton.

The 2GIT BPAs deliver a streamlined process for purchasing IT hardware and software products and services through GSA Advantage!®. GSA developed the 2GIT solution in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, and it will extend the benefits of a Best-in-Class (BIC) IT Products purchasing solution to the federal government.

“Increasing access for small businesses and under-served communities within federal acquisition is an important goal for GSA,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “With the award of the 2GIT BPAs, we are proud to support multiple awardees from each of the small business categories: HUBZone, Woman-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and 8(a) businesses. Small and disadvantaged businesses form an important component of the federal contracting community, and GSA will continue to identify and elevate opportunities for them to bring their expertise and innovation to support the federal government.”

2GIT provides access to a comprehensive set of IT products and ancillary services from pre-vetted industry partners and includes supply chain risk management assurances, as well as on-site and virtual customer support and training. The BPAs are also available to state, local and tribal governments through GSA’s Cooperative Purchasing Program.

The 2GIT BPAs support agencies in meeting current procurement policies and incorporate best practices such as the collection of prices paid data, the ability to track savings and reduction in costs and administrative burden. Industry partners on the BPAs will be able to quickly add new, innovative and emerging IT products through GSA’s FASt Lane modification process.

Supply chain risk management forms a foundational part of 2GIT, addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities associated with IT products by awarding the contract to industry partners who execute solid enterprise supply chain risk management plans. These components in the 2GIT program implement processes and reporting to reduce the risk of compromise throughout the supply chain and support the FY19 SECURE Technology Act.

GSA looks forward to making the 2GIT solution available to agencies as soon as possible and will issue a follow up announcement when 2GT becomes available for ordering. A complete list of the 2GIT awardees is available on gsa.gov/2GIT.

The 2GIT program aligns with the recommendations within the Office of Management and Budget’s Memo M-19-13 – Category Management: Making Smarter Use of Common Contract Solutions and Practices.

Read more at GSA

