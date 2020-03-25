How the Federal Tech Community Is Coping with COVID-19

As the entire nation attempts to move their work lives home, the onus for keeping the federal government operating is falling on the federal IT workforce.

“The IT leaders in the federal community, our contractor partners and our vendors are stepping up in incredible ways,” Federal Chief Information Officer Suzette Kent told Nextgov Monday. “They are part of answering the question, ‘How can we?’ They’re being bold, they’re thinking forward.”

While the Office of Management and Budget provided top-level guidance, it is still up to the agencies to determine what workloads can be done remotely and which critical missions still require employees to physically show up to work.

Read more at NextGov

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top