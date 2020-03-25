How the Federal Tech Community Is Coping with COVID-19

As the entire nation attempts to move their work lives home, the onus for keeping the federal government operating is falling on the federal IT workforce.

“The IT leaders in the federal community, our contractor partners and our vendors are stepping up in incredible ways,” Federal Chief Information Officer Suzette Kent told Nextgov Monday. “They are part of answering the question, ‘How can we?’ They’re being bold, they’re thinking forward.”

While the Office of Management and Budget provided top-level guidance, it is still up to the agencies to determine what workloads can be done remotely and which critical missions still require employees to physically show up to work.

