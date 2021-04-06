Learn more about digital transformation and Navy needs in an April 8 Navy League webinar.

Digital technologies are changing almost every aspect of how we live and work. People and machines are increasingly interconnected; a growing number of tasks can be automated; data and insights are the new gold. Digital is wrapped up in everything. In response to this innovation, the U.S. Navy is incorporating these developing digital capabilities to execute the NAVPLAN: improving efficiency, powering new products and services, and using data in service of operational decision-making.

Understanding and deploying emerging technologies and advanced data analytics capabilities is imperative to keep pace with adversaries and shape the new digital battlefield. Navy is building digital capabilities and digital strategies to provide Sailors with the savviness, tools and knowledge to outthink and fight any adversary. Using data-informed decision making coupled with new digital capabilities will transform core naval operations, accelerate outcomes and drive maritime supremacy.

In this session we will discuss the role of digital, the impact digital is having on the Navy, and how digital can continue to improve Navy outcomes in the future.

When: April 8, 2021, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

Speakers:

Rear Admiral Paul Spedero Jr., Director, Fleet Integrated Readiness and Analysis, N02R, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Navy

Dr. Patrick O’Connell, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, U.S. Navy

Bill Briggs, Chief Technology Officer, Deloitte

Juan Garcia, Managing Director, Deloitte, former Assistant Secretary of the Navy (moderator)

To register for webinar in advance: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5269412088390418191

