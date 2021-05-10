NASA image

China’s Huge Rocket That Fell from Space Highlights Debris Risk of Uncontrolled Reentries

After a huge Chinese rocket plummeted apparently into the ocean late Saturday (May 8), NASA’s new administrator condemned the country’s use of launch technology that makes uncontrolled reentries from orbit.

The rocket body that captured headlines around the world for more than a week was used during the April 28 launch of Tianhe, the core module of a new space station China is constructing in orbit. The launch was only the second for the nation’s new Long March 5B; the vehicle’s first launch, on May 5, 2020, also resulted in an uncontrolled reentry, this time raining pieces down in inhabited villages in Côte d’Ivoire, according to reports at the time, luckily with no casualties.

Read more at Space.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Emergency Preparedness

Go to Top
X