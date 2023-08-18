CISA Releases Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework Launchpoint

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released the Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework (IRPF) Launchpoint, a supplemental resource developed to help prospective users of the IRPF quickly navigate IRPF guidance and concepts based on their specific needs.

This self-appraisal tool helps users contemplate their community’s resilience goals and start developing an approach to incorporating critical infrastructure resilience into their planning activities by pointing them to specific IRPF guidance, resources, and templates that might be most relevant and valuable to them.

“The IRPF Launchpoint is a great resource created by our Resilience Services Branch that provides SLTT and regional planners with insights on how best to apply the Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework to meet their specific needs,” said Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security. “As one of many resilience resources within CISA, the new IRPF Launchpoint tool will guide users to specific resources they can employ in planning for infrastructure to reduce the risk of disruptions to their communities.”

Infrastructure is the backbone of communities, providing not only critical services, but also the means for health, safety, and economic growth. CISA’s IRPF provides flexible guidance for state, local, tribal, territorial, and regional planners on enhancing community resilience by addressing critical infrastructure dependencies in their existing planning efforts.

Download the Launchpoint at CISA