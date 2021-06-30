CWMD Office Seeks Information on CBRN Threat Detection Capabilities to Protect Cities

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) is seeking information on chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threat detection capabilities for long-term data collection campaigns and to provide coverage city-wide. The request for information (RFI) was posted through DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program’s Other Agency Technology Solutions (OATS) in support of CWMD and is now live until July 30.

“We strive to research, procure, test, and deliver the most advanced technologies so that our partners operating on the front lines have proven technology to keep our Nation safe,” says Gary Rasicot, Acting Assistant Secretary for CWMD. “Early detection of a potential threat is critical to saving lives. I am proud to present CWMD’s first RFI under our SBIR program and I am grateful for the opportunity to engage our small business partners in defending our cities against CBRN threats.”

CWMD asks small businesses to consider the following capabilities of a developed solution:

For static solutions, the technology should be designated man-portable or vehicle portable.

For mobile solutions, the technology should be able to fit in a large SUV or smaller.

Power consumption should be low, backup power capability included. Mobile technologies should be able to run at least 10 hours.

Weight should be as low as possible without disrupting capability of technology. For portable solution, the weight restriction is single person carry and transportable.

Static sensors must perform long term data collection and can weather all environmental concerns.

Sensors must be network capable for communication, sending sensor health information, tracking, and threat attribution.

Imaging and sensor technology should provide predicting capability for tracking, attribution, operational strategy development.

All raw data gathered must be saved, stored, and accessible for use in other applications.

Technology should take into account privacy concerns and mitigation.

End users for the capability include operational entities in Federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement, e.g. border patrol, state troopers, local police, etc.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the RFI on Sam.gov for more information. Please note the RFI is for information and planning purposes, not proposals. CWMD is seeking a brief description of how the potential solution can be derived from a prior SBIR/STTR funding agreement. The deadline for submitting whitepapers is July 30.

CWMD serves as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s focal point for counter-WMD efforts. By supporting operational partners across federal, state, and local levels, CWMD coordinates and manages the detection effort for CBRN and health security threats. CWMD is committed to enhancing domestic law enforcement and first responder detection, interdiction, response, and reporting of CBRN threats.

