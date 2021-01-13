DHS Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans Releases 2020 Economic Security Assessment

On January 11, the DHS Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans released a first-of-its-kind 2020 Economic Security Assessment. This innovative annual product identifies five key trends that shaped the global economic landscape in 2020, and identifies nine “critical domains” as essential to the ongoing operation and growth of the U.S. economy.

To further advance the Department’s critical economic security work, then-Acting Secretary Wolf also directed DHS Department Components and Offices to implement the recent recommendations of the Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC). The HSAC Economic Security Subcommittee’s full report can be found here.

Read more at DHS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)