FB-ISAO Pandemic Reopening & Reentry Checklist Gives Houses of Worship Direction for Reopening

The Pandemic Reopening & Reentry checklist for Faith-Based Organizations is a compilation of government guidelines, best practices and special consideration for Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs) to help pilot their efforts on reopening.

FBOs do not fit a mold – they come in all faiths, sizes and have differing traditions. Each individual FBO will need to marry the checklist to their state and local regulations as well as take into account their size and their traditions. Not an easy task!

FB-ISAO’s mission is to provide members with information, analysis, and capabilities to help reduce risk while enhancing preparedness, security, and resilience. The Pandemic Reopening & Reentry checklist speaks directly to that mission. However, FB-ISAO recognizes the need for individual FBOs to work together, in and within, their communities to develop their own guidelines for their specific facilities based on the Pandemic Reopening & Reentry checklist. We have often touted the need for collaboration, in fact, our latest post on this subject can be found here.

In order to make it easier for our members to collaborate and safely reopen based on the checklist, we are taking the following steps:

All Basic members will be elevated to Standard members – at no cost.

All members can now join Information Sharing Communities (ISC). ISCs is where the local work on tailoring the Pandemic Reopening & Reentry checklist for Faith-Based Organizations can take place.

We ask members to let us know what ISC they should be added to. The image on the right is that of current ISCs. We can add as many new communities needed. Please write to membership@faithbased-isao.org.

All Law Enforcement members and United States Government members are asked to join FB-ISAO Slack so they can help their own communities.

We are creating a new Slack channel; “Best_Practices”. Members should use this channel to share anecdotal feedback, with each other, as they go about reopening. Ideas for topics to share in this channel include: Best practices Successes Not-so-successful ideas Oops, we didn’t think of that



While FB-ISAO is stepping-up to help FBOs with providing the capabilities to spur collaboration, we are asking our members to also step-up and help each other. By joining ISC’s and collaborating with peers, members are contributing to the resiliency of their communities. The health threat is not going away anytime soon, how we, as a community, handle reopening safely is how we become more resilient.

