46.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 6, 2023
spot_img
Federal PagesDOJFBI

FBI Charlotte Offering Separate $25,000 Rewards in Electrical Substation Shootings

The joint investigation in Randolph County began on January 17, 2023. Someone fired multiple gunshots at an EnergyUnited substation located in Thomasville.

By Homeland Security Today
In the early morning hours of January 17, 2023, unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots at an EnergyUnited Substation in Randolph County, North Carolina. (FBI)

The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering rewards of up to $25,000 in two separate investigations of shootings at electrical substations in North Carolina. Agents are continuing to work with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the cases. At this time, investigators do not believe the shootings in Moore and Randolph counties are connected.

The joint investigation in Moore County began on December 3, 2022. Someone fired multiple gunshots at two Duke Energy substations. The damage to the West End and Carthage Substations led to a massive power outage affecting approximately 45,000 customers, some losing power for as long as five days. The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444, or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

The joint investigation in Randolph County began on January 17, 2023. Someone fired multiple gunshots at an EnergyUnited substation located in Thomasville, North Carolina. The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information should call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6685, or contact the FBI at 1-800- CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

Read more at FBI

Previous articleU.S. Attorney’s Office Hosts Series of High School Hate Crime Education Presentations as Part of DOJ’s United Against Hate Initiative
Next articleFormer Employee of Technology Company Pleads Guilty to Stealing Confidential Data and Extorting Company for Ransom
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals