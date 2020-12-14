Feds: White Supremacy Terror Plot Timeline Tied to Trump Election Loss

A white supremacy terror plot targeting power grids across the country was to have its operational status accelerated if President Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 election, an FBI informant told investigators, according to a newly unsealed federal search warrant.

According to the warrant, which was unsealed Thursday in Wisconsin’s Eastern U.S. District Court, three people were the subject of the investigation.

The person described by investigators as a recruiter for the plot was as young as 17 years old.

