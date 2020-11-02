Hackers Bearing Down on U.S. Hospitals Have More Attacks Planned

A Russia-based ransomware group responsible for a new wave of attacks against U.S. hospitals is laying the groundwork to cripple at least ten more, according to the cybersecurity firm Prevailion Inc.

Prevailion’s analysis comes a day after the FBI and two other federal agencies issued a warning about an imminent and credible threat to hospitals and health-care providers from cyber-attacks, including ransomware capable of locking entire computer networks.

The hacking group responsible — known among some experts as UNC1878 and others as Wizard Spider — has already hit at least nine hospitals in three weeks, crippling critical computer systems and demanding multimillion-dollar ransoms.

