Join HSToday to Collaborate and Share During National Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month

Since rejoining the private sector after serving as Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and as the first Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), I am reminded of the critical partnership between the public and private sectors in protecting our critical infrastructure.

That is why I jumped at the chance to chair Homeland Security Today’s efforts to raise awareness and increase collaboration during National Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month. I’ve also re-engaged and joined HSToday as a Contributing Editor — to continue to help lead our conversations around how we continuously improve our security posture.

We cover some of the most important, and least covered, challenges for our nation. And that is why your contributions are so critical.

It’s not “newsworthy” if your chemical plant thwarts a physical or cyber attack. It’s not “sexy” if you deliver reliable, safe, and resilient power to your population. It is not front-page news when that high school football game went off without a hitch.

Here at HSToday, we think it is! All across the nation practitioners like you are vigilant, watchful, always improving your practices, evaluating the latest technologies, battling red tape, and fighting for budget dollars with the ultimate goal of protecting our critical infrastructure.

We want you to share how you do it with us!

I invite you to share your advice and expertise here at Homeland Security Today. NCISRM starts November 1 – send me your thoughts – today or anytime from now until the end of November!

As a reader of Homeland Security Today, you know that we work to amplify DHS’s awareness months by encouraging you to share your insights, experiences, and best practices with colleagues and others in the HSToday readership. For the past 2 years, we have worked to create a platform for homeland security leaders, experts, and practitioners to learn the latest thought leadership on the most important issues facing our country.

We’re proud to say that your contributions are read and noted by law enforcement, emergency managers, counterterrorism experts and others across the world. Only at HSToday do you have a cadre of experts who have practiced in both the public and private sector sharing their experiences to protect the nation through information sharing and intelligent, pragmatic problem-solving.

If you have an idea, we are extremely interested in hearing it. If you have a best practice that should be shared across our community, please share it. HSToday wants you to share what you see emerging over the horizon, a security fix that helped your company or agency save money and secure your assets, a “lesson learned” from your experience – OR just your opinion about something going right, or wrong.

Thank you for your service on the front lines. Thank you for reading HSToday and please do not hesitate to reach out to us with any ideas or suggestions.

Very Respectfully,

Brian Harrell

Contributing Editor, HSToday

Former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

