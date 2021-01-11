National Special Security Event Operations for Inauguration Bumped Up by 6 Days

National Special Security Event operations for the presidential inauguration are being bumped up by several days, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said today.

“In light of events of the past week and the evolving security landscape leading up to the inauguration and at the recommendation of Secret Service Director James Murray, I have instructed the U.S. Secret Service to begin the National Special Security Event operations for the 2021 Inauguration effective Wednesday, January 13th instead of January 19th,” Wolf said in a statement.

“Our federal, state, and local partners will continue to coordinate their plans and position resources for this important event,” he added.

An NSSE is a designated event that, due to its political, economic, social, or religious significance, may be the target of domestic / international criminal activity (terrorism) as a result of national significance and high visibility, requiring the lead of Secret Service.

The Secret Service said in a Friday statement that the inauguration “is a foundational element of our democracy” and “the safety and security of all those participating in the 59th Presidential Inauguration is of the utmost importance.”

“As the lead agency for all National Special Security Event (NSSE) security operations, the U.S. Secret Service is responsible for designing and implementing an appropriate operational security plan, which is carried out in concert with partners charged with specific areas of management and response leading up to and throughout the event,” USSS said.

“For well over a year, the U.S. Secret Service, along with our NSSE partners, has been working tirelessly to anticipate and prepare for all possible contingencies at every level to ensure a safe and secure Inauguration Day.”

