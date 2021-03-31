(Swiss Embassy)

Portland Man Charged with Assaulting Swiss Ambassador, Breaking into Official Residence

The U.S. Secret Service arrested a Portland man after he broke into the official residence of Switzerland’s ambassador to the United States and then assaulted the diplomat, according to court papers.

The suspect, Christian David Mandeville, 30, is facing federal charges including assault on a foreign official after refusing to leave the ambassador’s residence, which is attached to the Swiss embassy in Washington D.C.

On Monday, Secret Service officers responded to a report of an unwanted guest at the Swiss ambassador’s official residence, according to court records. When ambassador Jacques Pitteloud tried to stop the suspect, court records indicate Mandeville physically pushed past the Swiss ambassador.

