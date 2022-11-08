Register Now for WaterISAC’s H2OSecCon

WaterISAC is hosting its first annual virtual event on security – H2OSecCon!
Over three afternoons, November 15 – 17, H2OSecCon will feature water utility and security experts sharing their experiences and recommendations on physical security, IT and OT cybersecurity, and resilience.
In panel discussions and presentations, water utility security and resilience experts, as well as government and private sector authorities will share their knowledge and experience.
Level up on physical security, IT and OT cybersecurity, and resilience.
Topics will include:
- Physical security threats and solutions for water and wastewater utilities
- Cybersecurity financial risks and insurance
- Cybersecurity leadership
- Secure remote access for industrial control systems
- The importance of industrial control system monitoring
- Other sector security priorities, and
- Much more!
Registration is free for utilities serving fewer than 20,000 individuals.