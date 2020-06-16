Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on May 14, 2019. (State Department photo by Ron Przysucha)

Super Secretive Russian Disinfo Operation Discovered Dating Back to 2014

Social media research group Graphika published today a 120-page report [PDF] unmasking a new Russian information operation of which very little has been known so far.

Codenamed Secondary Infektion, the group is different from the Internet Research Agency (IRA), the Sankt Petersburg company (troll farm) that has interfered in the US 2016 presidential election.

Graphika says this new and separate group has been operating since 2014 and has been relying on fake news articles, fake leaks, and forged documents to generate political scandals in countries across Europe and North America.

