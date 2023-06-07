Biden Picks Top Intel Committee Staffer Mike Casey to Lead National Counterintelligence and Security Center

The NCSC champions the integration of the U.S. Government’s counterintelligence (CI) and security activities focused on countering the threats to information and assets critical to our nation’s security, provides CI outreach to the U.S. Government and private sector entities, and issues public warnings regarding intelligence threats to the U.S.

Deputy Director Michael Orlando has served as acting director of NCSC since January 2021, when former Director Bill Evanina left at the end of the Trump administration. Orlando and Evanina are both FBI veterans with extensive careers in counterintelligence and counterterrorism.

Casey has served as the Staff Director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence since 2016. In that capacity and in conjunction with the Minority Staff Director, he oversees the staff of the committee as they assist the committee members in conducting oversight of the Intelligence Community’s operations on behalf of the Senate. He also is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the committee, including enhancements to the committee’s operations and security.