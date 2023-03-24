DNI Haines Welcomes Rebecca Richards as Chief, Office of Civil Liberties, Privacy, and Transparency

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines issued the following statement.

“I am extremely pleased to announce Rebecca (Becky) Richards as Chief of Civil Liberties, Privacy, and Transparency (CLPT). In this role, Becky will serve as the Chief Transparency Officer for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and as the Civil Liberties Protection Officer for the Intelligence Community (IC). Becky will lead IC efforts to ensure civil liberties and privacy protections are imbedded into our intelligence work.”

“Serving at the National Security Agency (NSA) since 2014, Becky launched NSA’s Civil Liberties and Privacy Office and was NSA’s first Director of Civil Liberties and Privacy and its first Transparency Officer. In this role, Becky found effective ways to communicate and engage with the public and NSA’s overseers about the value of signals intelligence and protecting civil liberties and privacy. Before joining NSA, Becky served in a variety of privacy-related leadership positions at the Department of Homeland Security, including Senior Director for Privacy Compliance. She also held positions at TRUSTe, the independent non-profit privacy seal program, and the Department of Commerce, where she began her federal service as an international trade specialist.”

“As ODNI welcomes Becky, I would also like to express my sincerest gratitude and congratulations to Ben Huebner, our previous Chief of CLPT since July 2019. I am very thankful, though, that Ben will continue to serve in the IC.”

