ODNI Releases 10th Annual Intelligence Community Transparency Report

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) today released the Annual Statistical Transparency Report (ASTR) Regarding the Intelligence Community’s (IC) Use of National Security Surveillance Authorities for Calendar Year 2022. The ASTR provides the public both statistics and contextual information regarding the scope of the government’s use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) authorities, National Security Letters, and other national security authorities. The report also provides insights into the rigorous, multi-layered oversight framework that governs the IC, which is designed to protect the civil liberties and privacy of persons whose information is acquired pursuant to these national security authorities. The release of this report is consistent with the requirement in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, as amended (codified in 50 U.S.C. § 1873(b)), and the IC’s commitment to the Principles of Intelligence Transparency.

This 10th anniversary edition of the ASTR includes a redesigned Executive Summary to enhance readability and public understanding. For example, in response to feedback received on last year’s report, FBI’s Section 702 U.S. person query statistics are shown in this year’s ASTR using a new methodology that more closely aligns with how other agencies count such queries. FBI’s data is also presented in a side-by-side format, showing statistics calculated under both the prior and new methodologies to enable meaningful comparison across years. The report also includes additional explanation of how the IC safeguards U.S. and other person information.

This report, along with previous ASTRs and additional public information on national security authorities, is available on www.dni.gov, www.intel.gov, and IContheRecord.

