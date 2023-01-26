33.8 F
Subject Matter AreasEducation and TrainingEmergency Preparedness

Available from FEMA: Canine Team Resource Typing Documents

Law enforcement operations use these NIMS resource typing definitions to provide explosive detection support.

By Homeland Security Today
Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Craig Fugate meet Hondo, a part of the New York Police Department’s Task Force 1 Canine Team supporting the search and recovery operations in Snohomish County, April 5, 2014. The area was affected by a massive mudslide that occurred on March 22, 2104, and killed 43 people. (DHS photo)

Access is now available to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “Canine Detection Team – Explosives” resource typing document and the “Canine Handler – Explosives” job title/position qualification document.

What is resource typing?

Resource typing is the categorization and description of resources that are commonly exchanged in disasters. It is a key component of the National Incident Management System (NIMS), enabling organizations from across the country to work together during incidents of all types and sizes.

How is this resource typing used?

Law enforcement operations use these NIMS resource typing definitions to provide explosive detection support. Depending on the geographic location within the country, some bomb squads/canine teams are housed within fire departments utilizing sworn personnel.

  • Canine Detection Team – Explosives: Responsible for conducting screening and searches to detect explosives and explosives-related substances and assist in bomb crime scene investigations.
  • Canine Handler – Explosives: Job title/position qualification document ensures those qualified have successfully completed canine handling in the explosives detection discipline and is part of a canine explosive-detection team.

How can resource typing information be accessed?

To review the documents and for more information, including the full scope of search and rescue resource typing definitions, position qualifications, and position task books, visit FEMA’s Resource Typing Library Tool (RTLT).

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

- Advertisement -

