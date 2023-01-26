Available from FEMA: Canine Team Resource Typing Documents

Access is now available to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “Canine Detection Team – Explosives” resource typing document and the “Canine Handler – Explosives” job title/position qualification document.

What is resource typing?

Resource typing is the categorization and description of resources that are commonly exchanged in disasters. It is a key component of the National Incident Management System (NIMS), enabling organizations from across the country to work together during incidents of all types and sizes.

How is this resource typing used?

Law enforcement operations use these NIMS resource typing definitions to provide explosive detection support. Depending on the geographic location within the country, some bomb squads/canine teams are housed within fire departments utilizing sworn personnel.

Canine Detection Team – Explosives: Responsible for conducting screening and searches to detect explosives and explosives-related substances and assist in bomb crime scene investigations.

Canine Handler – Explosives: Job title/position qualification document ensures those qualified have successfully completed canine handling in the explosives detection discipline and is part of a canine explosive-detection team.

How can resource typing information be accessed?

To review the documents and for more information, including the full scope of search and rescue resource typing definitions, position qualifications, and position task books, visit FEMA’s Resource Typing Library Tool (RTLT).

Read more at USFA