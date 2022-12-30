David Sundberg Named Assistant Director in Charge of FBI’s Washington Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named David Sundberg as the assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office (WFO). Mr. Sundberg most recently served as the special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut.

Mr. Sundberg joined the FBI in 2002 as a special agent. He was first assigned to the Portland Field Office in Oregon, where he worked on Eurasian organized crime and drug matters and other criminal violations. In 2005, Mr. Sundberg transferred to the Critical Incident Response Group as a member of the Hostage Rescue Team—an elite counterterrorism tactical team that conducts high-risk missions in the United States and around the world. Mr. Sundberg was promoted to supervisory special agent and made an HRT team leader in 2011.

In 2013, Mr. Sundberg transferred to the Washington Field Office as a supervisory special agent and managed the National Capital Response Squad. The squad facilitates FBI engagement in potential crisis matters within the National Capitol Region and oversees specialty teams such as SWAT and the Evidence Response Team. In 2016, Mr. Sundberg was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of WFO’s Counterterrorism Division, overseeing crisis response and domestic terrorism investigations and managing operations. Later that year, he took over management of international terrorism cases within the National Capital Region.

In 2017, Mr. Sundberg was named the chief of the Tactical Section of the Critical Incident Response Group. The Tactical Section oversees the HRT, as well as the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation programs throughout the FBI.

Director Wray appointed Mr. Sundberg as the special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office in 2020. Mr. Sundberg also organized and led the tactical efforts across the Department of Justice for the presidential inauguration in January 2021.

Mr. Sundberg has a Bachelor of Science from the University of New Hampshire and a Master of Business Administration from Fordham University in New York. Prior to joining the FBI, he served as a detective with the Dover Police Department in New Hampshire.

