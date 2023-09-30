FBI Dedicates Additional Investigative and Victim Specialist Resources to Indigenous Women and Children in Indian Country

The FBI is announcing the results of Operation Not Forgotten, which dedicated over 40 FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, staff operations specialists, and victim specialists to 10 FBI field offices whose designated regions support women and children in Indigenous communities. During Operation Not Forgotten, over 220 cases were handled by investigators during the resource surge.

Recognizing the importance of a comprehensive approach to combating crime in Indian Country, investigative personnel and victim specialists collectively deployed to tribal areas to examine cases and focus resources on seeking justice for women and children who have been victims of crime.

“Operation Not Forgotten reflects the FBI’s relentless and continued commitment to ensuring the safety and security of women and children in Indigenous communities,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. “By expanding our presence in Indian Country and working closely with tribal law enforcement agencies and community advocates, the FBI aims to achieve meaningful and impactful progress in solving these cases and bringing justice for victims and their families and loved ones.”

The FBI’s personnel surge reaffirms its dedication to support ongoing investigations and provide collaborative support to our tribal counterparts, diligently upholding community well-being. The enhanced presence enables the FBI to provide timely response and support in investigations related to violent crimes, drug trafficking, gang activity, and other criminal offenses that disproportionately affect women and children in Indian Country.

In coordination with investigative teams, the victim specialists working in Indigenous communities provide critical support to victims and their families during extraordinarily challenging times. In the immediate aftermath of a crime, victim specialists fill a critical need that helps victims, their families, the community, and the agents. These victim specialists have received specialized training to understand the cultural sensitivities and unique needs of Indigenous victims, ensuring that voices are heard, rights are protected, and the necessary resources for healing and recovery are received.

This initiative, along with the FBI’s broader Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) strategy, emphasizes the FBI’s continued dedication to address the violence impacting Indigenous communities. The FBI is committed to maintaining close collaboration with tribal law enforcement agencies, tribal governments, and community members to build safer communities and protect the rights of all individuals.

Individuals with any relevant information are encouraged to visit tips.fbi.gov to submit an online tip or contact their local FBI office.

FBI field offices receiving dedicated personnel:

Albuquerque

Detroit

Denver

Minneapolis

Oklahoma City

Omaha

Phoenix

Portland

Seattle

Salt Lake City

Read more at FBI