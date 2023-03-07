FBI Edges Secret Service in Charity Hockey Game

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has narrowly defeated its hockey rivals, the U.S. Secret Service, in a 2-1 win on March 4.

The sold-out charity game is expected to raise at least $20,000 to benefit the families of fallen law enforcement officers. It also paid special tribute to fallen FBI Miami Special Agent Daniel Alfin.

Following a fierce effort by both teams that saw them neck-and-neck at the start of the third period, the FBI clinched the game-winning goal in the matchup’s final minutes.

“Typically, these games are always close,” said Kyle Miller, an FBI auditor and analyst who plays defense for the Bureau’s hockey team. “It always comes down to who can make the plays in the end, and, fortunately, we were able to do that again this year.”

Before the game kicked off, Elliot Segal—event host, Secret Service team coach, and radio personality—paid homage to the life and legacy of Alfin. Alfin and his colleague Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were killed in February 2021 while executing a search warrant as part of a crimes against children investigation.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle, and Segal then escorted Alfin’s son Eli to the end of a red carpet on the ice so that Eli could perform the ceremonial puck drop. Alfin’s wife Jessie also attended the game.

“It’s great that we were able to take a minute and certainly pay respects to a fallen agent and have his son here and be able to experience this in the remembrance of his father,” Miller said.

This year’s event was held on the Capitals Rink at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia.

The annual game, which took a break in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a tradition that began in the early 2000s. This year’s win was the Bureau’s fifth-consecutive victory against the Secret Service. And while the team doesn’t maintain an official schedule, it has historically faced off against crews from the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. military, and the Canadian embassy.

Read more at the FBI