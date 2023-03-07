SAIC to Advance Cloud Capabilities with Investment in Morpheus Data

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced a $5 million strategic investment in Morpheus Data, a cloud automation and platform engineering specialist.

Andy Henson, vice president, Digital Innovation at SAIC, said the investment allows SAIC to address a strong and growing pipeline of Secure Cloud opportunities.

Morpheus’ software will be the orchestration engine within CloudScendTM, SAIC’s cohesive suite of solutions for customers exploring, migrating and operating within the cloud environment. CloudScend has had an essential role in driving SAIC’s growth in the Secure Cloud market, which represents over $1 billion in annual revenue for SAIC.

“SAIC’s strategy to integrate Morpheus into CloudScend validates that close partnerships with systems integrators will accelerate our federal business,” said Ted Danielson, President at Morpheus. “This investment will allow us to further advance our solution and widen our advantage in the market while ensuring we maintain the speed and agility which has been key to our success.”

Launched in 2015, Morpheus enables a unified approach to hybrid cloud management and platform operations for some of the largest Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations around the world. The platform offers an agnostic approach designed to enable the integration of dozens of third-party tools into a well governed self-service framework that addresses people, process, tools and technology to help teams move quickly while also reducing cost and risk.

SAIC is a member and mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

