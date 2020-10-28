Former Marines Charged With Unlawfully Manufacturing and Distributing Weapons

On October 20, 2020, three co-conspirators were arrested on the federal charge of conspiracy to unlawfully manufacture, possess, and distribute various weapons, ammunition, and suppressors.

On October 27, the Department of Justice announced that Liam Montgomery Collins, 21, and Paul James Kryscuk, 35, recently of Boise, Idaho, were charged via an indictment, while Jordan Duncan, 25, currently residing in Boise, was charged via a complaint, both obtained in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Collins and Duncan are former Marines assigned previously to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

According to court documents, Liam Montgomery Collins, 21, and his co-defendant, Paul James Kryscuk, 35, from Boise, used the conspiracy to enrich themselves and others by manufacturing and selling hard to obtain firearms and firearm parts in a manner that would hide these purchases from the federal government.

From May 2019 to the present, Collins made multiple money transfers through his personal account to Kryscuk to purchase firearms to include a 9mm pistol and suppressor and a short barrel rifle. In turn, Kryscuk purchased items from vendors to manufacture the firearms and suppressors. In furtherance of the crime, Kryscuk, using an alias, mailed the manufactured weapons from Idaho to Jacksonville, North Carolina. Kryscuk also shipped the short barrel rifle, not registered as required by the federal government, to Collins. Duncan was aware of and participated in the conspiracy.

Collins and Kryscuk are charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 371, conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship them interstate, 18 U.S.C. § 922(a) (3) and 2, interstate transportation of firearms without a license, and 26 U.S.C. § 5841, 5861(j), and 5871 and 2, interstate transportation of a firearm not registered as required. They each face a maximum penalty of a combined 20 years in prison if convicted; Duncan, charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 371, conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship them interstate (18 U.S.C. § 922(a) (3)), faces a maximum of five years in prison.

It has been reported that Collins was fired from the Marines after he was identified as a frequent contributor to a neo-Nazi message board.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Boise Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys from the Eastern District of North Carolina are prosecuting the case for the government with assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Idaho.

