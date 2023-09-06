Georgia Man Arrested on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A Georgia man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

William Frederick Beals, II, 52, of Ringgold, Georgia, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with knowingly making false statements within the jurisdiction of the branches of government, a felony offense. In addition to the felony, Beals is also charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and theft of government property.

Beals was arrested on Aug. 24, 2023, in Adairsville, Georgia, and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

According to court documents, authorities investigating the events that transpired on Jan. 6, 2021, learned that Beals had traveled from his then-home in Tennessee to attend a rally and protest the certification of the Electoral College for the 2020 Presidential elections. On January 6, Beals made his way to the Lower West Plaza of the U.S. Capitol building and traveled to the West Plaza Barricade area, where he confronted members of law enforcement, including members of the United States Capitol Police (USCP). Here, Beals attempted to thwart enforcement of a barricade, which USCP used in an effort to hold back the crowd.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the crowd began to physically overtake the police line positioned outside the scaffolding and on the Northwest steps, giving the rioters access to the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace. Beals then climbed the scaffolding and made his way closer to the entrance of the Capitol. At about 2:13 p.m., the first rioters entered the building. Only a few minutes later, Beals is seen on CCTV making entry via the Senate Parliamentarian Doors. According to CCTV, Beals left the Capitol building at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Law enforcement authorities later secured the Senate Wing doors; however, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a second rush of rioters breached the Capitol in the same area. Beals donned a gas mask and re-entered the Capitol a second time via the Senate Wing door. During his second entrance into the Capitol, Beals was inside for approximately five minutes before exiting again.

Court documents say that Beals took at least one cellphone video after exiting the Capitol building but while still in the restricted area. After exiting the building, Beals recorded himself announcing on TikTok, “So we officially took the White House.” At some point that afternoon, Beals posed for photographs with USCP property. While still on the restricted grounds, Beals sat atop a USCP motorcycle on the Northwest Courtyard. He also took photos in two different areas outside the restricted grounds while posing with a USCP shield.

Later, in October 2021, Beals spoke with FBI agents for the second time about his actions on January 6th. Beals was advised that it is a crime to lie to federal agents during the course of an investigation. Beals advised he understood. He was then asked again if he had entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, which he denied. Beals was then shown photographs of himself from that day, including a photograph of him on the USCP motorcycle. Yet he stated that the photos must have been fake or doctored. Authorities recognized tattoos on Beals’s hand and neck and pointed out the similarity to the tattoos in the photos. Beals stated that many people had the same tattoos and continued to deny entering the Capitol.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Knoxville and Washington Field Offices, with valuable assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

