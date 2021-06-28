Investigators Puzzle Over Motive of German Knife Attacker Who Killed Three Women

The suspect in a knife attack that left three women dead in southern Germany has been remanded in custody on suspicion of murder.

Authorities are still investigating a possible motive for the stabbing spree in the Bavarian city of Würzburg, around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) east of Frankfurt.

On Friday, the suspect walked into a department store and asked a saleswoman where the knives were, regional police chief Gerhard Kallert told a press conference Saturday. He is then alleged to have stabbed three women to death before attacking people outside. Six people were injured, one of them critically. The attacker was subdued after being shot once in the thigh by police. According to his lawyer, he is facing three charges of murder and six of attempted murder.

Read the full story at Deutsche Welle

