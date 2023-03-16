64.3 F
Kevin Scott Named Principal Deputy Director at Bureau of Justice Statistics

He has been with BJS since July of 2017 and served as Deputy Director of Statistical Operations since September 2021.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics is pleased to announce Kevin Scott, Ph.D., as its new Principal Deputy Director.

Kevin has a wealth of subject matter expertise, statistical knowledge, and management skills. He has been with BJS since July of 2017 and served as Deputy Director of Statistical Operations since September 2021. In that role, he oversaw BJS’s statistical collections and was a member of BJS’s leadership team.

Prior to that time, he served as Chief of the Law Enforcement Statistics Unit, supervising data collections that covered federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and training academies, forensic laboratories, and medical examiners and coroners’ offices. From 2018 to 2022, he also supervised the Courts Statistics Unit, which is responsible for the Federal Justice Statistics Program and BJS’s prosecution, indigent defense, and judicial statistics data collections.

Before joining BJS, Kevin served as an analyst for the Congressional Research Service, as an analyst for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, and as Director of the Policy Analysis Unit in DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy. Kevin earned his PhD and MA in Political Science at The Ohio State University, and his BA in Political Science at the University of Oklahoma.

