Local Suicide Intervention Skills Trainers Awarded Top Honor by FBI Director

The FBI’s New York Field Office announced today members of the Trainers United on Long Island for the Prevention of Suicide (TULIPS) have been chosen to receive the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award based on their extraordinary work in teaching members of law enforcement and the community how to intervene if someone is having thoughts of suicide. Members of the group teach volunteers how to address someone who may be suicidal, keep them immediately safe and find them the long-term resources they may need.

TULIPS has certified more than 200 personnel in the FBI’s New York office, as well as hosted a training at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., which was broadcast to field offices across the country. As a result of the trainers’ work, the FBI now has 15 instructors, with 33 courses available to employees. The Bureau is on track to have nearly 2,000 employees trained on suicide intervention by next year.

“We are honored to present this prestigious award to the members of TULIPS. Our office, as well as other local law enforcement agencies, is doing all it can to respond to a tragic rise in suicides. This organization has given our volunteers the ability to potentially save someone’s life. That’s an impact we cannot put a price on, and while there is no way to show the depth of our gratitude, we want everyone involved to know they are deeply appreciated,” said William F. Sweeney, Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the FBI New York Field Office.

Since 1990, the Director’s Community Leadership Awards have been a principal way for the FBI to publicly recognize the achievements of individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions to education and the prevention of crime and violence in their communities. A member of the group, Mr. Philip Shoppmann, a Suffolk County police officer, has been invited to receive the award from FBI Director Christopher Wray at a ceremony in May 2020.

