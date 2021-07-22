Man Charged After Being Stopped by HSI, FPS from Entering L.A. Federal Facility with 3 Firearms

A Riverside County man who drove to a federal facility in downtown Los Angeles and attempted to enter with three firearms was charged July 15 with a federal firearms offense.

A federal criminal complaint filed this afternoon charges Erik Christopher Younggren, 34, of Cherry Valley, with attempted possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in a federal facility, a misdemeanor offense that carries a sentence of up to one year in federal prison.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Protective Service (FPS), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided substantial assistance.

Younggren, who currently is being held in federal custody, is expected to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court.

The complaint alleges that Younggren attempted to enter the employee parking lot under the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. When stopped by security at the entrance to the parking facility, Younggren initially stated that he was “a witness” who needed to enter the facility. When the security officer asked if he was armed, Younggren admitted to being in possession of a handgun and two rifles, according to the complaint. HSI special agents observed the incident and responded to help take Younggren into custody.

A subsequent search of his vehicle by HSI special agents and FPS officers led to the discovery of two rifles, a .45-caliber semi-automatic firearm and approximately 565 rounds of ammunition. When he was detained by authorities, Younggren was wearing body armor with loaded magazines and knives attached, the complaint alleges.

During an interview with HSI, FPS, and FBI special agents, Younggren said he went to the Roybal building because he needed “protection…[and he] explained that he was purportedly a confidential informant assigned to a confidential federal task force,” according to the complaint.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California’s General Crimes Section.

