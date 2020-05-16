Dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies participate in a May 7, 2019 procession to St. Patrick’s Church in Washington, D.C., as part of the 25th annual Blue Mass, held each year in advance of National Police Week to remember fallen officers. (FBI photo)

National Police Week: Virtual Remembrances of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

National Police Week traditionally draws between 25,000 to 40,000 attendees to the nation’s capital every May. The attendees come from departments throughout the United States as well as from agencies throughout the world for events such as the National Peace Officers Memorial Service sponsored by the Grand Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Candlelight Vigil sponsored by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The coronavirus pandemic, though, kept cops in their home jurisdictions this week, finding ways to virtually honor their fallen colleagues. This year so far alone, according to the FBI, 20 law enforcement officers have been reported feloniously killed and 16 have been accidentally killed.

“While the nation responds to the current COVID crisis, and Police Week events across the country are being canceled or postponed, we should not lose sight of the fact that America’s law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day,” Brian Harrell, assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told HSToday. “To the fallen, on behalf of a grateful nation, we salute you. To those who currently wear the badge every day, we thank you and your families for your selfless service.”

HSToday has gathered some of the tributes from law enforcement agencies across the nation:

