National Police Week: Virtual Remembrances of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

National Police Week traditionally draws between 25,000 to 40,000 attendees to the nation’s capital every May. The attendees come from departments throughout the United States as well as from agencies throughout the world for events such as the National Peace Officers Memorial Service sponsored by the Grand Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Candlelight Vigil sponsored by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The coronavirus pandemic, though, kept cops in their home jurisdictions this week, finding ways to virtually honor their fallen colleagues. This year so far alone, according to the FBI, 20 law enforcement officers have been reported feloniously killed and 16 have been accidentally killed.

“While the nation responds to the current COVID crisis, and Police Week events across the country are being canceled or postponed, we should not lose sight of the fact that America’s law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day,” Brian Harrell, assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told HSToday. “To the fallen, on behalf of a grateful nation, we salute you. To those who currently wear the badge every day, we thank you and your families for your selfless service.”

HSToday has gathered some of the tributes from law enforcement agencies across the nation:

As law enforcement officers continue risking their lives to keep us safe during the #COVID19 pandemic, we remember and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. #PoliceWeek2020 #PoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/VK8ZMuvFsc — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) May 12, 2020

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the calendar week in which it falls as #NationalPoliceWeek. #NationalPoliceWeek is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community. pic.twitter.com/40uJWRc07q — National Sheriffs’ Association (@NationalSheriff) May 11, 2020

During #NationalPoliceWeek, we honor and remember law enforcement officers and agents who have died in the line of duty, including more than 200 of CBP’s own, who gave their lives protecting the United States and the American people. pic.twitter.com/QvZvQKEqVg — CBP (@CBP) May 10, 2020

To all law enforcement officers, both past and present, we thank you. #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/NdUwg5KkGw — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) May 11, 2020

As part of #nationalpoliceweek, the USBP is participating in several virtual events across the country. Today, I ran a #5K in #SanDiego, CA in honor of all the #lawenforcementofficers killed in the line of duty. #gonebutnotforgotten #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/ph5D2vrpPS — Chief Rodney Scott (@USBPChief) May 9, 2020

Today as we celebrate National Peace Officers Memorial Day we honor all who have died while serving in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. In 1962 President Kennedy authorized that May 15 be the official day along with #NationalPoliceWeek. pic.twitter.com/U97vHGytPZ — Riverside Sheriffs’ Association (@RSA1943) May 15, 2020

In honor of #NationalPoliceWeek and #PeaceOfficersMemorialDay we want to acknowledge the service and sacrifice of fallen law enforcement officers. Today we remember the Yosemite law enforcement rangers who have died in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/Wh44rRadBS — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) May 15, 2020

During #NationalPoliceWeek we will be honoring all fallen APD Officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. In honor of the fallen. We will #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/NiTLuypsj7 — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) May 11, 2020

During #NationalPoliceWeek, the U.S. recognizes the contributions & sacrifices made by law enforcement through a week-long series of remembrances & events. Last week, Chief of Police Andre Tibbs, honored fallen law enforcement officers during a memorial wreath-laying ceremony. pic.twitter.com/R7gpBKgVv8 — DIA (@DefenseIntel) May 14, 2020

#NationalPoliceWeek Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day. We remember and honor their sacrifice. To the families they left behind, you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/D8oaAK9N70 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) May 15, 2020

They do not wear a uniform,

They do not have a badge,

They have never been sworn in,

Nor have they taken an oath, with a raised right hand… THANK YOU TO THE FAMILIES OF THOSE BEHIND THE BADGE!!! #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/n68SpOj8kX — Davenport IA Police (@DavenportPolice) May 15, 2020

McAllen PD observes #NationalPoliceWeek w/a Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony. We remember fallen officers: Federico Saenz, Rosalin Suarez, Jr. & Reynaldo Lopez for their sacrifice. We express our gratitude to their families & to the officers who continue to serve our community. pic.twitter.com/urdody0WLS — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) May 13, 2020

May is a difficult month for cops. And it’s even more challenging this year. But our law enforcement community got creative & found new ways to remember fallen colleagues – a true testament to their unwavering dedication. You all continue to make NJ proud. #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/gGyYxdeWIh — AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) May 15, 2020

During #NationalPoliceWeek we honor two of our own locally whose names were engraved on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Wash. DC. this year. @HsvPolice Agent Billy F. Clardy III & MPD Constable Wm. A. Russell, Jr. are 2 of 307 names added to 21,910 already memorialized. pic.twitter.com/ZxhtZVC6o6 — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) May 11, 2020

Despite being unable to host a formal #NationalPoliceWeek ceremony this year, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, with Undersheriff Eddie Moore and Sgt. Josh Schindlbeck, gathered at the DuPage County Law Enforcement Memorial to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/IPphOxKH0D — DuPageCountySheriff (@DuPageSheriff) May 13, 2020

#NationalPoliceWeek is a time to not only honor our fallen heroes; but also, to stand beside the men and women on the front lines today.

This video is our tribute to honor Trooper Sanchez, his family and our brothers and sisters in the South Texas Region. https://t.co/gtOSsJqfXJ pic.twitter.com/giCKJlNaeS — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) May 15, 2020

In honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15th, the SDPOA would like to pay tribute to all law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This year, SDPD will add Officer Daniel Walters EOW: April 23, 2020. https://t.co/ctjxytcg24 #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/5JDXf6Z4OJ — San Diego Police Officers Association (@SDPOA) May 15, 2020

It’s National Police Week, the week we come together to remember the 23 fallen Connecticut State Troopers, and all fallen law enforcement officers & peace officers across the state and country.#nationalpoliceweek #policeweek2020 pic.twitter.com/88zVmFQ5nj — Connecticut State Police Recruitment & Selections (@RecruitmentCSP) May 11, 2020

This #PeaceOfficersMemorialDay, we continue our solemn vow to #NeverForget our fallen heroes. Their sacrifice is part of an enduring legacy — a testament to the unwavering commitment of the men and women in blue to get the job done no matter what the cost. pic.twitter.com/4Jj8p3DaSr — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) May 15, 2020

We pause to recognize the brave men & women of #DEA who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support of our mission. Today & every day, we honor all those killed in the line of duty. We will never forget them, their loved ones left behind, or the sacrifice they made for America. pic.twitter.com/3XxSsc3vpc — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) May 12, 2020

In 2019, 135 LEOs were killed in the line of duty. Today and always, we honor their courage and sacrifice. We remain committed to advancing the practice of #CommunityPolicing to support the field of #LawEnforcement and #PublicSafety. #PoliceWeek2020 #PoliceWeek #LODD pic.twitter.com/KxnDiTuQDk — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 15, 2020

