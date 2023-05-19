66.3 F
Port of Seattle Police Appeal for Witnesses After Vehicle Crashes Into Airport

(Port of Seattle Police Department)

The Port of Seattle has issued a statement after a vehicle crashed into the departures building at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, injuring several people.

“At approximately 1:40 p.m. on May 17, 2023, Port of Seattle Police and Fire were called to respond to a vehicle injury accident on the upper drive of Seattle Tacoma International Airport. “Upon arrival, it appeared to be an unintentional action with a red SUV accelerating on the sidewalk and striking three people near the north end of the upper drive. Those three people were sent to area hospitals with serious injuries.

“The upper drive was closed completely for about an hour and a half until approximately 3:15 p.m., with lanes opened around the investigation area. Operations returned to normal about 5:30 p.m.”

Port of Seattle Police is continuing its investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please contact 206-787-5401.

Port of Seattle

