Sixteen Individuals Plead Guilty in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy ‘Operation Titan Fall’

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that 16 individuals, charged in three (3) indictments, have all pleaded guilty to their respective roles in conspiring to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl and cocaine, in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) “Operation Titan Fall” investigation. This investigation yielded evidence from three drug trafficking organizations, and each defendant faces penalties of up to life in federal prison (see chart below):

Name Drugs, Drug Quantities, Other Charges Date of Plea Sentencing Date Sentence or Sentencing Range Alexander Acosta-Zapata 5 kilograms cocaine; 400 grams fentanyl 12/13/22 4/10/23 15 years to life Frank Cadiz 5 kilograms cocaine 12/14/22 3/20/23 15 years to life Adal Antonio Navas-Feliciano 400 grams fentanyl 1/18/23 4/10/23 15 years to life Jonathan Andres Marte-Rodriguez 5 kilograms cocaine 2/8/23 TBD 10 years to life Juan Felipe Sanchez 40 grams fentanyl 2/7/22 4/24/23 10 years to life Nimesh Rashmikant Patel 500 grams cocaine 2/9/23 TBD 10 years to life Joseph Juan Torres-Torres 500 grams cocaine 9/7/22 12/21/22 5 years Gabriel Isaac Irizarry-Aponte 500 grams cocaine 2/10/23 TBD 5-40 years Jacob Nelson 500 grams cocaine 1/25/23 4/17/23 10 years to life Carlos Alberto Roman cocaine, firearm w/silencer possessed in furtherance of drug offense 12/6/22 3/14/23 30 years to life James Richard Howell cocaine, fentanyl 12/5/22 3/14/23 Up to 20 years Joely Manuel Burgos 40 grams fentanyl 12/28/22 3/13/23 5-40 years Kenneth Angel Vera cocaine 12/6/22 3/14/23 Up to 20 years James Mirabal 5 kilograms cocaine 12/27/23 3/20/23 10 years to life Jonathan Beharry 5 kilograms cocaine 11/29/22 2/13/23 15 years to life Vilnarie Figueroa-Matos 5 kilograms cocaine 1/30/23 4/17/23 10 years to life

According to plea agreements and other court documents, during the course of this investigation the DEA seized an estimated 110 kilograms of cocaine along with kilograms of fentanyl through the mail, traffic stops, and search warrants. Many of the communications between Acosta-Zapata, Cadiz and their conspirators related to the “brand” or “logo” of the cocaine – for example, an anchor or Ferrari – that was visible on the exterior of the packaging of the cocaine that was seized.

A search warrant executed on Carlos Alberto Roman’s home on August 9, 2022, yielded 19 firearms, 6 silencers, 3 flash-bang grenades, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, depicted here along with three firearms seized from Cadiz’s home.

Mirabal and his conspirators were linked to a seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in April 2022, and the seizure of 20 kilograms of cocaine seized in Beharry’s apartment in the Baldwin Park area in October 2022.

In addition to controlled substances, the DEA seized proceeds and other assets used in the offenses. Upon the arrest of Beharry on October 17, 2022, the DEA seized $39,560; upon the arrest of Mirabal on October 31, 2022, 24 cellphones and $124,598 was seized.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Orlando District Office, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Winter Garden Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Kissimmee Police Department, the Winter Park Police Department, the Clermont Police Department, the Orlando Police Department, the Apopka Police Department, the Ocoee Police Department, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Operation Titan Fall is a multi-agency Organize Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCEDTF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

