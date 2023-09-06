Texas Man Arrested on Jan. 6 Charges; Accused of Participating in ‘Heave-Ho’ Against Police

A Texas man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Philip Anderson, 28, of Mesquite, Texas, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. In addition to the felonies, Anderson is charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Anderson was arrested on Aug. 29, 2023, in Mesquite, Texas, and will make his initial appearance today in the Northern District of Texas.

According to court documents, Anderson attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, on the National Mall and afterward left the rally and headed to the U.S. Capitol building. Anderson was identified on open-source video footage speaking into a megaphone on or near the Capitol grounds near a large crowd of rioters. Anderson wore a gray “TRUMP 2020: Make America Great Again” sweatshirt, blue jeans, and occasionally a red ball cap. Anderson can be heard speaking into the megaphone, stating, “It’s time to go. We’re occupying the Capitol. Let’s go!”

Several open-source photographs from January 6th depict Anderson standing on top of a statue at the Peace Circle. In one photograph, Anderson can be seen raising a megaphone in the air. Shortly thereafter, Anderson advanced closer to the Capitol and scaled the northwest staircase leading to the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol building, closer to several doors that lead directly into the building.

At about 3:17 p.m., closed-circuit television (CCTV) captured Anderson entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door. As Anderson entered the Senate Wing Door, CCTV footage showed that he immediately encountered several police officers dressed in riot gear. Less than a minute later, Anderson exited the Capitol building through the Senate Wing Door. After leaving the building, Anderson gave several speeches on the restricted Capitol grounds.

Anderson is then seen in CCTV footage amongst a crowd of rioters in the Lower West Terrace tunnel pushing up against the police line in the tunnel in order to gain access to the Capitol. Open-source video showed Anderson near the tunnel amid a large mob, egging on other rioters by waiving them in the direction of the tunnel. He is then seen near the tunnel entrance, bracing his back against other rioters and pushing against them in what appears to be an attempt to drive the crowd further into the tunnel. Anderson also pushed toward the entrance to the tunnel in a coordinated, unified effort alongside the mob, known as a “heave-ho.” Members of the mob, including Anderson, participated in several “heave-ho’s” to advance further into the tunnel and breach the line of law enforcement positioned inside.

At approximately 4:16 p.m., Anderson was observed on CCTV waving his arm, encouraging other rioters to advance further into the tunnel. Anderson then pushed other rioters in front of him aside in order to get closer to the police line and Capitol entrance. Seconds later, Anderson advanced even further into the tunnel, pushing in unison with the mob against the police line. He was later repelled by law enforcement in the tunnel.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Dallas and Washington Field Offices, with valuable assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Read more at the Justice Department